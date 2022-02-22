Bryce Mitchell unleashes massive rants on vaccine mandates, gun control in Canada; labels Justin Trudeau a 'dictator'

Bryce Mitchell has put forth his take on vaccine mandates, gun control in Canada, and a few other notable socio-political issues that have recently made headlines the world over. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘Thug Nasty’ also labeled current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “dictator.”

Ariel Helwani, who hails from Canada, was asked by Bryce Mitchell about his country's trucker protests. The truckers are primarily protesting against the Canadian government’s strict COVID-related policies. The Trudeau administration has urged truckers transporting goods via the US-Canada border to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Helwani replied by opining that it’s only a vocal minority who are protesting against the vaccine mandates. Bryce Mitchell showed off some of his firearms and told Helwani that a few of them are banned in Canada.

The MMA stalwart added that the Canadian government is similarly disarming its citizens and would eventually take away their liberties. Bryce Mitchell believes that if these guns weren’t banned in Canada, the wouldn’t have suffered from forced vaccine mandates.

Helwani opined that firearms sometimes fall into the hands of the wrong person who perpetrates crimes such as mass shootings. Helwani also indicated that the casualties of mass shootings in the U.S. are far worse than in Canada or Europe.

Mitchell, for his part, alleged that the United States government orchestrates most mass shootings in the country. Mitchell feels this helps the government's fearmongering tactics and furthers their agenda of gradually disarming U.S. citizens by suggesting that firearms are bad.

The MMA star suggested that governments around the world that are imposing vaccine mandates on the general public are being oppressive. Bryce Mitchell specifically jibed at the Trudeau administration in Canada for its stringent rules regarding vaccines and gun control.

Furthermore, Bryce Mitchell reiterated his support for the 2022 trucker protests in Canada, noting that the truckers shouldn’t be forced to get vaccinated. ‘Thug Nasty’ also criticized the Trudeau administration for the way it has handled the protests.

Bryce Mitchell slams Justin Trudeau

Helwani also asked Mitchell why he’s so concerned by what’s happening in Canada in regards to the trucker protests and the other aforementioned issues. Mitchell responded by stating:

“Because I see these people that are against these vaccine mandates – And they can’t go to their gyms. They can’t go to their churches. They can’t go to their restaurants. And you have a dictator [Justin Trudeau] over there, telling people that they have to inject poison into their body.”

Ariel Helwani interrupted him and opined that Justin Trudeau isn’t a dictator. Helwani added that Trudeau is more of a “dorky politician.”

Helwani then brought up how Adolf Hitler and Saddam Hussein are examples of dictators. The MMA journalist added that certain people, who are against the vaccine mandates and support the Canadian trucker protests, were seen carrying the Nazi version of the swastika.

Mitchell, on his part, insinuated that he doesn’t condone Nazism or any other form of racism. However, ‘Thug Nasty’ again took a shot at Trudeau:

“I believe that he [Trudeau] is [a dictator]… Like I said, I believe the vaccines are killing people. And just because the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] don’t say so, oh, they’re dropping dead ‘cause of heart attacks. Brother, I know two people, took the vaccine. They’re dead.” In response to Helwani asking about all the unvaccinated people who died from COVID, Mitchell said, “They should’ve had ivermectin. I wish they would’ve had ivermectin. And I’m not saying that corona don’t kill people, but what I am telling you right now is that they f**ked the numbers up. They’re using scare tactics. The CDC, I don’t trust them, brother. I don’t trust any of those lying motherf**kers.”

Mitchell and Helwani ended the conversation by clarifying that they respect one another despite the differences in their socio-political views.

*Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are NOT those of the author of Sportskeeda.

