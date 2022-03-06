"$45,000 is going to Arkansas children with medical conditions" - Bryce Mitchell vows to donate half of his UFC 272 fight purse 

Bryce Mitchell has vowed to donate half of his fight purse from UFC 272 which amounts to $45,000. The Arkansas lad revealed that the amount will go to Arkansas children with medical conditions. Mitchell told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview at UFC 272:

"For ten years you'll have had my back and I ain't done a thing for you'll. I'm about to show you all, I'm not just good at hurting people, I can help people. Half of my purse, $45,000, is going to Arkansas children with medical conditions, who have no hope. We will be their hope. In the name of god, these children will be healed."

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Bryce Mitchell says he's donating half of his fight purse to a children's foundation in Arkansas. I asked him this week if he had plans for any of the new money he's getting (just signed a new contract) and he got teary eyed and said he'd announce it after his fight. Very cool. Bryce Mitchell says he's donating half of his fight purse to a children's foundation in Arkansas. I asked him this week if he had plans for any of the new money he's getting (just signed a new contract) and he got teary eyed and said he'd announce it after his fight. Very cool.

Mitchell thoroughly schooled Edson Barboza on his way to a dominant unanimous decision victory at UFC 272. 'Thug Nasty' remains undefeated in fifteen professional outings and can be expected to rise to the top ten in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Mitchell was born in Cabot, Arkansas and attended the Cabot High School. He went on to play basketball for the varsity team and also represented the school in wrestling. He later moved to Searcy, Arkansas, and attended the Harding University. An Arkansas lad throughout, he now lives in Sherwood.

Bryce Mitchell's expectations going into the fight

Bryce Mitchell was prepared for stand-up exchanges going into the bout against an elite striker like Edson Barboza. Days before the fight, Mitchell was confident of a victory as he brought a unique fighting style to the table. The 27-year old said in an earlier interview with LowKick MMA:

“I think I’m going to win and that’s the most important thing… The fight’s going to start on the feet, so we’re definitely going to stand and all my fights started on the feet, so I stood with everybody that I go in there to fight. He’s not going to be any different. He ain’t fight any body exactly like me. There’s people that do stuff that I do, but he ain’t fight me before.”

Watch Bryce Mitchell's interview with LowKick MMA below:

Despite his preparations, Mitchell didn't have to spend much time standing up as he completely outclassed Barboza on the ground.

