"You're a socialist little b*tch" - Colby Covington accuses Jorge Masvidal of taking out PPP loan

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had to be kept apart by security during their heated pre-fight press conference.

During their expletive-fuelled exchanges, Covington accused Masvidal of being a "deadbeat father" and a "socialist little b*tch." Yesterday, Covington referred to his rival as "Fidel Castro Jr." for using food stamps and an Obama phone. 'Chaos' has now doubled down on his comments, saying Masvidal took out a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan:

"You're a socialist little b****! You f***ing adopt an Obama phone and food stamps. And you got a PPP loan. I thought you were so rich, why did you get a PPP loan?"

For context, PPP is a business loan program established by the United States federal government to provide relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic via the CARES Act. It allows entities to apply for low-interest private loans to pay for their payroll and certain other costs.

'Gamebred' reminded Covington of the time he had to crash in Masvidal's place. However, 'Chaos' argued that it was Masvidal's ex-wife Martiza, who paid for their bills back then. He said:

"I lived in Maritza's house. I didn't leave in your house, b****. Maritza paid the motherf***ing bills... You're a handout little b****. You took a PPP loan, you take an Obama phone. Have you still got your Obama phone? You're a lying a** piece of s***. You're a f***ing lying a** piece of s***, b****."

Did Jorge Masvidal take out a PPP loan?

It's exceedingly hard to believe everything Colby Covington says, given his reputation as an all-time trash-talker. With that in mind, his comments about Jorge Masvidal should be taken with a grain of salt.

In January 2021, Bloody Elbow published a story about UFC-related businesses and individuals that took out financial relief during the height of the pandemic. 'Gamebred' wasn't included on the list.

Pertaining to his claims about Masvidal taking out a PPP loan, it appears that 'Chaos' was referring to his rival's gym and management team.

Masvidal's representative, First Round Management, as well as his gym, American Top Team were both on the list of businesses that received a loan. However, both businesses applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and not PPP.

