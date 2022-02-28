"It's going to be a funeral" - Colby Covington predicts the outcome of grudge match against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington has put forth his prediction for his grudge match against friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal. Covington asserted that while Masvidal has promised to baptize him – a metaphor for knocking him out – that will not be the case at UFC 272.

‘Chaos’ believes that their fight wouldn’t end in a baptism, but would instead end up being the “funeral” of Masvidal’s career. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Covington stated:

“I see a lot of pain. I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. There’s not gonna be a baptism. It’s going to be a funeral. It’s Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent.”

'Chaos' continued:

“And I’m not gonna finish it quick. I could easily finish it quick ‘cause I’d do it all the time behind closed doors when we used to train [together]. But this one, I’m gonna drag it out. I’m gonna make him suffer. And it’ll probably be the first time in UFC history you see a guy in a main event just verbally tap out and say he can’t take no more of a beating.”

For years, Covington and Masvidal trained alongside one another at the ATT (American Top Team) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. The roommates and close friends eventually drifted apart, however, as they rose to prominence in the UFC welterweight division.

‘Chaos’ parted ways with ATT and now trains at MMA Masters. Meanwhile, Masvidal continues to train at ATT. Both fighters have taken several personal jibes at one another over the past few years.

Watch Colby Covington’s interview with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal plans to send Colby Covington to the hospital at UFC 272

Neither Covington nor Masvidal are in the UFC welterweight title picture, courtesy of their losses to reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman in their most recent fights respectively. However, the Covington-Masvidal grudge match is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the 2022 calendar year.

Colby Covington is scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 272 on March 5th. In a recent Q&A session on his Rumble channel, Masvidal revealed how he intends to finish Covington.

‘Gamebred’ emphasized that he’s looking to stop Covington in a very painful manner and ensure that his former friend has to be sent to the hospital. Masvidal said:

"In a very painful way, I want to send him to the hospital overnight. I feel like that's a good way to start. [He] wakes up in the hospital Monday morning. We're having the right type of conversation."

Watch Masvidal talk about Covington in the video below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku