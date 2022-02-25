"I want to send him to the hospital" - Jorge Masvidal on how he plans on finishing Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal has vowed to hurt Colby Covington. So much that he wants him to be hospitalized after the fight.

UFC 272 is one of the most highly-anticipated events this year given the tremendous amount of drama behind it. Masvidal and Covington were former roommates and close pals. However, on March 5, the pair will try to dismantle each other inside the cage.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

'Gamebred' has been firing shots at 'Chaos' in recent interviews, claiming he will finally "expose" the California native. The animosity between the two appears to be so real that Masvidal now pictures Covington spending the night at the hospital after he defeats him.

In a recent live Q&A on his Rumble channel, Masvidal said:

"In a very painful way, I want to send him to the hospital overnight. I feel like that's a good way to start. [He] wakes up in the hospital Monday morning. We're having the right type of conversation."

Jorge Masvidal considers Nate Diaz rematch after Colby Covington

In 2019, Jorge Masvidal became the UFC's 'BMF' by stopping Nate Diaz in the one-and-done title match. Since then, the pair have been linked to a rematch but nothing has materialized to this day. However, Diaz and Masvidal both agreed to run it back one way or another.

Despite already being booked, Masvidal's take on the Nate Diaz rematch hasn't changed one bit. 'Gamebred' said Diaz could be next after Colby Covington if a third shot at Kamaru Usman wasn't on the cards after he's defeated Covington.

During the same live Q&A, he said:

“That motherf----r [Diaz] doesn’t want it, man. I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his f---king skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon, I was like, 'man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again,' you know? He’s not trying to fight. That little f----ing broomstick keeps talking, you’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby’s a-- out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a**whooping, bro… Let’s f**king go, man, I’m gonna break your f---ing face, bro.”

Nate Diaz has only one fight left on his UFC contract. The Stockton native has reiterated his interest in taking on Dustin Poirier in a welterweight matchup. Should the bout fail to materialize, perhaps Masvidal will have another high-profile opponent lined up for his next outing.

