Jorge Masvidal loses Instagram Live privileges, asks Twitter for help

Jorge Masvidal's social media woes continue after he lost access to the live video sharing feature on Instagram. This comes a week after the UFC superstar lashed out at the platform for not allowing fans to react to his stories.

Masvidal shared a screenshot of the notification he received on Instagram informing him that he's blocked from sharing live videos. Desperate for some help, 'Gamebred' hopped on Twitter to crowdsource for a solution. The welterweight contender tweeted:

"Any body know how to get my live on insta back?"

Based on the Instagram notification, Masvidal's access to the 'Go Live' feature was removed for violating the platform's community standards.

This isn't the first time the former title challenger has had some trouble with his Instagram account. Last week, 'Gamebred' expressed his disdain for the social media company after learning that some of his fans were unable to react to his Instagram stories.

While the issue appears to be trivial, getting restricted on social media could have serious effects on a fighter's ability to earn money. Most UFC fighters have sponsors they regularly promote on social media.

Masvidal isn't the first UFC fighter to have issues with Instagram. UFC middleweight and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till recently revealed that his account was permanently deleted, presumably for posting content deemed offensive.

Up-and-coming UFC lightweight Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett was also banned on Instagram for allegedly engaging in a heated back-and-forth with a follower.

Jorge Masvidal returns to action in March

Jorge Masvidal will return to the octagon in March after spending more than 10 months on the sidelines. 'Gamebred' will make his much-anticipated comeback against friend-turned-bitter rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272.

ESPN MMA recently reported that Masvidal and Covington had agreed to collide in a welterweight showdown in Las Vegas on March 5th.

The UFC originally targeted a double-header of championship bouts for the event. UFC 272 was supposed to see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defend their titles.

However, both bouts were postponed to UFC 273 in April, paving the way for a Masvidal-Covington grudge match.

Edited by C. Naik