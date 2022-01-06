Jorge Masvidal expresses disdain for Instagram after fan says they can't react to his stories

Jorge Masvidal expressed his disdain for the social media platform Instagram after a fan informed him they weren't able to react to his stories.

Masvidal took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the concerned follower's message. It read:

"Instagram is not allowing me to react to your stories, only yours, keeps deleting it every time I react. Has anyone else told you the same?"

Believing that the platform was deliberately limiting his account's interactions, the UFC superstar took his frustrations to Twitter.

There are several reasons why users cannot send reactions to another user's Instagram stories. It often takes place if the poster disables replies and reactions to their stories – which doesn't appear to be the case for Masvidal.

Another less likely cause is that the user's Instagram app has been blocked or bugged. However, the fan insisted that they were unable to send a reaction to Masvidal's stories alone.

A third, wacky theory is that Masvidal's account is shadow-banned, meaning Instagram is deliberately hiding some of his content and limiting his followers' access.

In 2018, the social media company vehemently denied such a thing existed. However, they later admitted that posts categorized as “inappropriate for our international community” would not be featured on the Instagram Explore Page –even if they are within Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

Masvidal isn't the first UFC fighter to have issues with Instagram. UFC welterweight star Darren Till recently revealed that his account had been deleted, presumably for posting content deemed offensive.

Lightweight up-and-comer Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett also had his account banned for allegedly engaging in a heated back-and-forth with a follower.

Jorge Masvidal chimes in on Jake Paul vs. Dana White debate

Jorge Masvidal has backed his employer, Dana White, in his ongoing public feud with Jake Paul.

Paul and White have recently been at odds after the YouTuber repeatedly taunted the UFC boss about fighter pay. White recently lambasted Paul for comparing himself to the likes of superstars such as Masvidal.

It didn't take long before 'Gamebred' chimed in with his message to the UFC head honcho. He tweeted:

"Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years"

