"You might see me in WWE one day" - Colby Covington snubs Jorge Masvidal and ATT fighters appearing in 'second tier promotion' AEW

Colby Covington came up short in his title fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. However, his spirits were not diminished. He came to the post-fight press conference with his usual persona, taking jibes at his rivals.

When asked if he would be keen to appear on AEW like his former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal and other American Top Team members, Covington took a shot at both the fighters and the pro-wrestling promotion:

"I don't pay attention to anything those losers do, so, I am focused on putting on the biggest and the best fights in the world. You might see me in WWE one day, but I don't think you're gonna see me in a second-tier promotion like AEW."

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert and top fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Paige VanZant, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski have been appearing on AEW recently. They are involved in an angle with former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle faction.

In one of the segments, Jorge Masvidal landed a flying knee on Chris Jericho, similar to the one he famously used to knock Ben Askren out in the fastest KO in UFC history.

Colby Covington parted ways with American Top Team in May last year after skirmishes took place with members like Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. He later shared with MMA Junkie that he made the decision to save Dan Lambert from the "drama-filled situation" that was being created.

Colby Covington once again walked out to Kurt Angle's theme music

After creating quite the 'Chaos' in the week leading up to pay-per-view, Colby Covington played out his 'heel' persona perfectly during his UFC 268 walk-out.

Colby Covington made his walk to the infamous theme music used by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during his runs in WWE. Never a crowd that disappoints, a packed Madison Square Garden erupted in the well-known 'You Suck' chants that used to be the norm during Angle's walk-outs as well.

Speaking about his entrance, Colby Covington revealed that he recevied permission from Kurt Angle to use his theme music and it was all part of the plan to make the crowd play into his game:

"Every time I hear the crowd sing 'You Suck', it's such a freaking humbling experience. It's beautiful. I love that they're playing right into my game. I have everybody right where I want them. They're in my trap, in my web, it's just beautiful. I would never have used that song if I didn't personally ask Kurt Angle and he gave me permission to use that song, just to recreate these moments and get the crowd into the show."

