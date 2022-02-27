"I'm going to make him suffer" - Colby Covington says he doesn't plan to finish Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington has suggested that he doesn’t plan on finishing Jorge Masvidal in their fight. The two welterweights are set to clash in a five-round bout that will headline UFC 272 on March 5th.

As featured on the UFC 272 Countdown episode, Colby Covington addressed his upcoming fight against ‘Gamebred’. 'Chaos' vowed to emerge victorious against his former friend and roommate. Covington stated:

“He’s a coward. He’s a piece of sh**. He’s a dirtbag. I’m not looking to go out there and finish him quick. I’m going to make him squeal. I’m going to make him suffer. And I’m going to make him quit.”

For years, Covington and Masvidal trained together at the world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. However, as the duo rose to prominence in the UFC welterweight division, their friendship fell apart.

Colby Covington eventually parted ways with ATT and has been training at the MMA Masters gym since 2020, while Masvidal still trains at ATT. ‘Chaos’ blamed Masvidal’s ego for their issues and has taken several personal jibes against his former friend.

Meanwhile, 'Gamebred' has alleged that their fallout was primarily due to Covington refusing to pay one of their coaches what he was owed. Furthermore, both fighters are coming off losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and are looking to regain momentum by winning at UFC 272.

Chael Sonnen on the significance of the “grudge” in Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

MMA legend Chael Sonnen is hailed as one of the greatest self-promoters in combat sports history. From cutting legendary promos to hyping up feuds against fellow fight game icons, ‘The American Gangster’ has done it all.

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen touched upon the Covington-Masvidal matchup. He asserted that the authenticity of the grudge between them will make their clash the biggest fight of 2022, apart from any potential fight that MMA megastar Conor McGregor competes in. Sonnen said:

“You are going to see the biggest fight of the year. In ten days you are going to see the most watched fight in the last three years. I’m taking McGregor fights out of it, it’s like when Lesnar fought - did so well you gotta set it aside. But there’s no belt on the line. Nobody tunes in to watch you pursue a goal, or a dream, that’s amateur sport. That’s what the Olympics do every four years, that’s what the NCAA does…If you are to look at anything you’re learning from Masvidal and Covington, it’s that nothing draws and works and sells like an actual grudge. Nothing.”

