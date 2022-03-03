"Jorge is so delusional" - Colby Covington sheds light on failing to pay $12,500 to ATT striking coach Paulino Hernandez

The story of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's fallout supposedly stems from the latter's inability to pay a coach. However, 'Chaos' insists that the whole narrative is false.

Masvidal and Covington were once good friends. Following Covington's interim title win over Rafael dos Anjos, news broke that the 34-year-old had refused to pay 'Gamebred's coach, Paulino Hernandez, the money he was due.

While Masvidal has expressed his views on the situation on multiple occasions, Covington has now opened up on his belief regarding the issue during an interview with Fox Sports, saying:

"No, that's the farthest thing from truth in the entire world. Jorge is so delusional, he doesn't even understand that what he's trying to base the percentage off of was something [else], I didn't even make that much money that night... It's a complete lie."

The former NCAA Division I wrestler confirmed his point even further when he claimed that the rules state that no coaches at American Top Team should be paid separately.

"If you ask his owner, his master Dan Lambert, the owner of American Top Team... There's a rule at American Top Team. When you fight, you don't pay any other coaches. You pay five percent gym fee to the team and that's it... S0, I didn't even have to pay any money to this striking coach."

Despite both fighters' versions of the truth having come to life, the rivalry between the two shows no signs of slowing down as we head into their fight this weekend.

Listen to Covington's perspective on the story below:

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272

The ongoing animosity between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is approaching a climax and the majority of MMA fans cannot wait to see how it unfolds.

Fans are, of course, tuning in for the welterweight grudge match this weekend at UFC 272. However, there are a handful of fights that deserve the spotlight alongside the main event.

Brian Kelleher hopes to hand Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss in their featherweight bout, heavy-kicking Edson Barboza takes on grappling wizard Bryce Mitchell and Rafael dos Anjos will face short-notice opponent and fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano.

UFC 272 goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5.

Edited by Harvey Leonard