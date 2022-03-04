UFC 272 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 272 is the next pay-per-view event from the MMA promotion and will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will serve up a total of five fights on the main card, including a much-anticipated showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

In the co-headliner, former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos will return to action from a 15-month lay-off to take on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC 272 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC 272 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire UFC 272 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 272 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC 272 early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC 272 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can also add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 for six months and Rs 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington to headline UFC 272

The pay-per-view event on Saturday may not feature any title bouts, but the highly-anticipated grudge match between former friends and roommates has the ability to draw enough eyeballs.

After years of build-up, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally have the opportunity to settle their bitter rivalry and prove to the world who the better fighter truly is.

Both have received and failed in two attempts to win the 170 lb crown. A statement-making win this weekend could go a long way to securing another shot at the title.

The main card will kick off on February 5 at 10:00 PM ET. The main event walk-outs have been scheduled for 12:15 AM ET.

