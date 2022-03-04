UFC Fight Tonight: March 5, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at UFC 272

UFC 272 will be underway this weekend on March 5, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view event doesn’t have any title bouts, but it is stacked with a series of exciting matchups.

The main card will be headlined by a grudge match between friends-turned-foes Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

In the co-main event spot, Rafael dos Anjos will take on Renato Moicano in a five-round battle. Dos Anjos' original opponent, Rafael Fiziev, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was forced to pull out. Moicano accepted the fight on short notice.

The UFC 272 main card is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM ET. See the entire main card for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal below.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card fighters

UFC 272 main card:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Colby Covington

Colby Covington (16-3) is a top-ranked contender in the welterweight division. 'Chaos' holds wins over a trio of former UFC champions in Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos. However, he came up short against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, losing to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' twice. Covington will be looking to re-enter the title picture with a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal (35-15) is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. He will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes on Colby Covington this weekend. Following two failed attempts at the welterweight title, Masvidal has been vocal about his desire to put himself back in the title conversation. The MMA veteran will likely claim the No.1 spot in the 170 lbs rankings with a win over Covington.

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) last competed in the octagon over a year ago in November 2020, when he scored a split decision win over Paul Felder. With Rafael Fiziev out of the co-main event bout, the Brazilian will now look to dispatch another tough opponent in Renato Moicano. The fight will be contested at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano (16-4-1) is stepping in to fight Rafael dos Anjos just weeks after finishing Alexander Hernandez via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 271. The former featherweight contender has enjoyed a resurgence in his career since moving up to lightweight, going 3-1 at 155 lbs.

Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza (22-10) will be looking to bounce back from his recent TKO loss against Giga Chikadze in August 2021. Since moving down to featherweight, the Brazilian has endured a tumultuous run. When he faces Bryce Mitchell at UFC 272, he will be looking to hold his spot in the 145 lbs rankings.

Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell will be making his octagon return for the first time in over a year at UFC 272. His last UFC bout in October 2020 saw him take his pro MMA record to 14-0 when he defeated Andre Fili via unanimous decision. 'Thug Nasty' will be eyeing a spot in the top ten of the featherweight rankings with a win over Edson Barboza.

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland (21-7-1) was on quite a roll when he went 5-0 back in 2020. Unfortunately for 'Trailblazer', he followed that up with three straight winless outings the following year, which included a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus. This prompted him to drop down to welterweight. Holland is now ready to test himself in a new weight class as he takes on Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.

Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) has suffered three straight losses inside the cage in his most recent outings. He has lost six of his last eight bouts in the octagon and will be itching to return to winning ways when he takes on Kevin Holland this weekend.

Sergey Spivak

Sergey Spivak (13-3) was riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC before running into rising heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall in September 2021. Spivak will now look to redeem himself and get back in the win column when he takes on Greg Hardy this Saturday.

Greg Hardy

Greg Hardy (7-4-1) may have reached a point in his MMA career where a win or loss could make or break his run in the promotion. Hardy will be competing in the final bout of his current UFC deal when he takes on Sergey Spivak at UFC 272.

