"People have to pull them apart" - Dan Lambert details the altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at ATT

The feud between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is the main storyline leading up to their bout at UFC 272. The duo used to train together at American Top Team (ATT) in Florida for many years before their friendship fell apart. Dan Lambert, the owner of ATT, recently opened up about the long-running rivalry between Masvidal and Covington.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Lambert discussed how the rivalry between Masvidal and Covington affected the environment in the gym. Apparently, the bad blood between 'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' forced members of the gym to have to pull them apart on numerous occasions.

Lambert said:

"It got really heated at the gym. People have to pull them apart to stop something from getting really ugly really quick in the gym. And that was the point of time where I said, you know, I just can’t have this distraction at our gym. Here's our rules, here's our guidelines, if you can't follow them think back to that meeting where I said nobody is too big to be asked to leave the gym."

Watch Dan Lambert's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Colby Covington ultimately left ATT and joined another gym in Florida, MMA Masters. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal stayed in ATT and prepared for his upcoming bout with Covington at the renowned gym. The duo are set to square off this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Colby Covington slams "criminals" Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has lashed out at Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 272. Covington has lived with both 'Bones' and 'Gamebred' in the past and recently slammed both UFC fighters for their alleged issues outside the octagon.

Covington, who used to live with Jones during his collegiate wrestling days, jibed at the former UFC light heavyweight champion during a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports. He mocked Jones' arrest for domestic violence last year, calling him a "scumbag."

Covington went on to accuse Masvidal of cheating on his ex-wife, saying:

“I mean, there’s a common thing with those two guys. You’re talking about two scumbags, two criminals. So, you know, who’d want to get along with those guys. Those guys are dirtbags, man. They cheat on their wives. They beat their wives. They cheat on their taxes. They don’t do anything by the law. So, you know, I’m a big believer of law and order. So, of course, I don’t agree with those guys. They’re scumbags.”

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

