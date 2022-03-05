"He wants to be here for the rest of his career" - Dana White reveals details regarding Jorge Masvidal's new UFC contract

Dana White recently opened up on Jorge Masvidal's new contract with the promotion. White revealed that 'Gamebred' wants to be a part of the UFC for the rest of a career and his wish will be granted.

Asked if Masvidal had signed a new deal, the UFC boss told ESPN MMA:

"Yeah, he did. And he wants to be here for the rest of his career. So, he will be."

Currently the No.6 ranked in the welterweight rankings, Masvidal will face the number one contender Colby Covington in the main-event at UFC 272. Dana White believes 'Gamebred' will continue to rank among the best in the world even if he drops the upcoming bout against Covington. The 52-year old added:

"Yeah, he's still gonna stay here and fight. He's one of the best in the world. You know, the thing is, here in the UFC you got number six fighting number one. When you lose to the number one guy in the world, who would be the world champion if [Kamru] Usman didn't exist....it's you know, still one of the best in the world."

Watch Dana White's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Jorge Masvidal reportedly among the top-3 highest paid active UFC fighters

Jorge Masvidal was unhappy with his UFC deal a few years back, having scored highlight-reel finishes over Darren Till and Ben Askren. The BMF titleholder eventually sorted things out and continues to be one of the biggest superstars in the promotion.

Masvidal has now reportedly signed another lucrative UFC deal despite being on a two-fight skid. The 37-year first announced his new deal on Twitter, thanking the UFC for ensuring that his kids never go hungry again.

His manager Malki Kawa then claimed that the new deal will rank 'Gamebred' among the top-3 highest paid UFC athletes. Kawa wrote on Twitter:

"New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3"

Check out the tweet below:

