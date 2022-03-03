"I'm not ready for Tyson Fury yet" - Greg Hardy has plans to box the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder after his next UFC fight

Greg Hardy has confirmed that he wants to move over to professional boxing and take on the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and perhaps even Tyson Fury one day.

We've seen some divisive figures make their way through the doors of the UFC over the years, but few have been as hated as former NFL player Greg Hardy.

The 33-year-old is carrying a lot of baggage over from his football days, primarily due to domestic violence charges that led to public outcry over him even being allowed to compete in mixed martial arts.

Despite that, though, the UFC has continued to book him against notable heavyweights throughout his time with the promotion. Once again, he'll be in the octagon this weekend to take on Sergey Spivak at UFC 272.

Eventually, however, as he confirmed during his pre-fight media obligations, his end goal is to end up in the boxing ring.

“It’s happening, bro. After this fight we’re definitely gonna try and pursue some boxing - still doing MMA because that gold is in my mind and in my heart. Deontay Wilder, I’m not ready for Tyson Fury yet, Anthony Joshua, I would love to get in there and slap them boys up. Even Big Baby Miller, man.”

The UFC career of Greg Hardy

Before becoming a fully-fledged member of the UFC roster, Greg Hardy was 3-0 with two wins on the Contender Series and another for Xtreme Fight Night.

Upon becoming part of the roster, things got a bit more difficult. He fell to a disqualification loss at the hands of Allen Crowder, before firing back with quick wins over Dmitry Smolyakov and Juan Adams.

He proceeded to fight to a no contest with Ben Sosoli after using his inhaler between rounds, prior to putting in an admirable effort against Alexander Volkov in November 2019.

Consecutive wins over Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene soon followed. However, in both of his last two contests, Hardy was humbled by Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa, with the latter of the two defeats being a particularly bad knockout.

