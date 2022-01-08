Henry Cejudo offers to replace Max Holloway in UFC 272 featherweight title fight

Henry Cejudo has offered to replace Max Holloway in the UFC 272 featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski after 'Blessed' pulled out of the bout due to injury.

Volkanovski was scheduled to defend his belt against Holloway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in March this year. It has yet to be announced whether 'The Great' is going to remain on the card with a new opponent.

Cejudo took to Twitter to quote-tweet ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, who confirmed Holloway's withdrawal. 'Triple C' reminded UFC president Dana White that he's ready to square off against 'The Great'.

'Triple C' has been asking White for a featherweight title shot for a long time and this could be his best chance to push for it. He also signified in the same tweet that he's a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ, Olympic gold medallist, and is soon to become the first ever three division titleholder in UFC history.

"Triple C to the rescue. @danawhite you have my number. [four trophy emojis] #C4 #bendtheknee," posted Cejudo.

See Henry Cejudo's Twitter post expressing his desire to fill in for Max Holloway below:

Cejudo holds a 16-2 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far. He claimed the top prize in the 55 kg category of the Freestyle Wrestling event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Henry Cejudo's last fight was against Dominick Cruz in May 2020 at UFC 249

Then-bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport after defeating Dominick Cruz via TKO at UFC 249 on May 9th, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cejudo vacated the flyweight championship in February of the same year. He became just the second male UFC fighter after Daniel Cormier to defend belts in two different divisions.

Cejudo beat the legendary Demetrious Johnson via split decision at UFC 227 in August 2018 to win the 125lb weight class title. 'Triple C' he knocked out Marlon Moraes in June 2019 to snatch the vacant 135lb division gold.

His only successful flyweight defense came against T.J. Dillashaw in a champion vs. champion main event at UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019.

