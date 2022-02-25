"Look me in the f****** face like a man" - Jorge Masvidal drops teaser video of face-to-face interview with Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has dropped a teaser of his face-to-face ESPN interview with former friend Colby Covington on his YouTube channel.

The conversation is part of the buildup to their UFC 272 main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5. The video will be released in its entirety on Friday.

Masvidal and Covington used to spar together at the ATT gym in Florida. However, a major rift resulted in Covington's move to the MMA Masters gym.

'Gamebred' is on very bad terms with 'Chaos' right now and he kept swearing at his upcoming opponent during the short clip. The Miami native asked Covington what his pay-per-view numbers were from the UFC 268 headliner with Kamaru Usman:

"What did you sell on your last PPV?... Answer the question, b****! What'd you sell on your last pay-per-view? Answer the question, what were your numbers? You are talking about money, what were your numbers, you f****** b****? Take the glasses off and look me in the f****** face like a man."

Watch Jorge Masvidal go after Colby Covington during an ESPN Live chat below:

Masvidal is one of the biggest superstars in MMA. Though unconfirmed, several people in the MMA world believe he's one of the highest-paid fighters in the UFC.

'Street Jesus' is part of the only non-McGregor pay-per-view – UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal – to garner 1,300,000 or more buys in the promotion. He's also the only star, besides McGregor and those who fought him, to main event a non-title pay-per-view in over six years.

Should the UFC have put Jorge Masvidal's symbolic BMF championship on the line at UFC 272?

Jorge Masvidal was handed the BMF championship by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after his victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019. Despite calls for him to defend the title, he's chosen not to do so.

Here are a few pictures from the clash between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz:

Leon Edwards is another fighter with whom he has history. Masvidal was set to face the Englishman at UFC 269 in December last year. The duo were involved in a backstage brawl during UFC Fight Night 147 in London two years ago.

Several fans and pundits felt Edwards could have challenged Masvidal for the BMF belt. Unfortunately, 'Gamebred' pulled out of the scheduled contest due to injury and 'Rocky' is set to get a welterweight title shot next.

Covington vs. Masvidal is an even more high-profile bout and this would justify the BMF tag. However, it's highly unlikely that it will happen.

Edited by Aziel Karthak