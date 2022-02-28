"I got to watch this dude" - Jorge Masvidal on the first time he was suspicious of Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he was suspicious of Colby Covington after seeing how 'Chaos' treated the people around him.

Masvidal and Covington used to be best friends and sparring partners at the ATT gym in Florida. But a major rift led to the 16-3 fighter moving to the MMA Masters facility in the same state.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'Gamebred' stressed that he had his doubts about Covington's activities, which were "strange," even though they were close. Masvidal said:

"We were decent friends at one point but you know I am not the sharpest tool in the shed but I could see patterns - the way I would see him treat his family and how he treats his sister and how he talks about his close friends back home. I was like, man! I got to watch this dude. We could be close, we're cool... He had a lot of friends back in Oregon where he's from. He would just constantly vent to me and talk about them. That's very strange to me... So I never really trusted him one hundred percent."

Watch Masvidal in conversation with renowned combat sports journalist Marc Raimondi below:

Jorge Masvidal is the betting underdog in his UFC 272 main event against Colby Covington next weekend

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will face off at UFC 272 inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on March 5, 2022. Both fighters have unsuccessfully challenged UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice.

Covington is the favorite heading into next Saturday's pay-per-view, but Masvidal is always capable of surprising his adversaries.

"Opening odds for the #UFC272 main event via @betonline_ag ---> Colby Covington: -300 and Jorge Masvidal: +250," tweeted MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

Here is Bronsteter's social media post regarding the odds of UFC 272: Masvidal vs. Covington PPV:

A victory for either superstar will keep them in the title picture, while the loser will definitely be in a spot of bother despite the big payday.

Edited by Anirudh