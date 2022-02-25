"He truly breaks" - Jorge Masvidal reveals that Colby Covington is sensitive about troll comments

Jorge Masvidal stated that Colby Covington is sensitive to comments from trolls on social media.

Former friends Masvidal and Covington will collide in a heated grudge match at UFC 272 in what could be one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The two welterweights used to train together at the American Top Team, but their relationship deteriorated to the point where they couldn't be in the gym at the same time. 'Chaos' parted ways with the team and now trains with MMA Masters

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Masvidal revealed that Covington has a hard time dealing with criticism on social media, which is why he disables the comments section of his posts at times. The 37-year-old said:

"Me personally, the comments aren't really going to make or break my day. This dude, I would have to talk him through this like, 'Hey man, don't cry. It's people you don't know.' So that's why he shut off the comments section numerous times after fights or certain posts that he does. He really can't take that criticism when it's over the top... He truly breaks."

Check out the Q & A with Masvidal below:

What's at stake for Jorge Masvidal heading into his high-profile clash with Colby Covington?

In addition to being two of the biggest characters in the world of MMA, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are amongst some of the best fighters in the 170 lbs division.

They also have two losses each against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. A win at UFC 272 would give either of them a shot in the arm and put them back on the path towards contention.

However, a loss could have far bigger consequences for 'Gambred' — who enters the fight as the betting underdog — since he is 37-years-old. He might find it harder to rebound from a defeat and fight his way back towards a title shot.

However, Jorge Masvidal is still one of the biggest draws in the UFC and there are plenty of lucrative fights for him, even if he loses to Covington.

