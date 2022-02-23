"He's the one that can't afford to lose" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach on Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez believes that a loss would have more devastating consequences for Jorge Masvidal than Colby Covington.

Friends turned bitter enemies Masvidal and Covington will square off in a heated grudge match at UFC 272. Both stars have lost twice to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and might need to put together a string of victories before getting another crack at the pound-for-pound kingpin.

During the latest episode of The Schmozone Podcast, Javier Mendez revealed that Jorge Masvidal is under more pressure than Colby Covington heading into UFC 272. The AKA coach believes that 'Gamebred' might find it difficult to rebound from a loss and get back into title contention since he's 37-years-old. Mendez said:

"I think if Jorge loses it, I think he can wrap it. He's just going to fight specialty fights because he's such a huge name and fan-favorite that he can go on and fight. But I think he's older, much older... He's the one that can't afford to lose. If Colby loses, he's still young enough to rebound. Three or four more wins and he's back in title contention. For one it's bad; for the other, it's not as bad."

Watch Javier Mendez' take on the UFC 272 main event below:

Chael Sonnen believes that Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal should have no confidence heading into their clash at UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal trained together at American Top Team for several years before their falling out. Their relationship deteriorated to the point where they couldn't both be in the gym at the same time. 'Chaos' eventually parted ways with the team to join MMA Masters.

However, Chael Sonnen believes that the two welterweights shouldn't carry any confidence gained from sparring into their grudge match at UFC 272.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old opined that Masvidal hadn't come into his own at the time and is now a different fighter, saying:

"Masvidal was a 55-pounder who had not quite come into his own. The level of confidence that he's experiencing at 170, reminiscent of three title fights - two for the undisputed, one for the BMF, different animal. Both Colby and Masvidal need to have no confidence going into this. They need to take nothing for granted, they do not know each other."

Watch Sonnen's take on Masvidal vs. Covington:

There are several interesting narratives heading into the UFC 272 main event clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, making it one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A win would give either welterweight a much-needed shot in the arm.

