He's gonna have a sex change and start fighting women - Jorge Masvidal sarcastically explains why Colby Covington talks about female fighters so much

Jorge Masvidal has lashed out at Colby Covington for verbally attacking female UFC fighters like Amanda Nunes and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the past. Both Nunes and Jedrzejczyk were Covington's former teammates at the American Top Team gym.

During his media day interview for the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view, Masvidal made sarcastic comments about his upcoming opponent for frequently jibing at and disrespecting female fighters.

'Gamebred' joked that it seems like Covington is intending to undergo a sex change procedure and start competing with females down the line. He said:

"I don't get why does he talk about women so much every chance he gets? He attacks Amanda, attacks Joanna or any of these fighters and I think I've figured it out. There's some doctors that we've been talking to [and] I think he's going to have a sex change and then he's going to go on over and start fighting women maybe, because as he says, he's just building a pay-per-view. So maybe that's what he's doing, so he's a very interesting character [with] a lot of flaws in his head and I can't wait to straighten him out."

Check out Masvidal's media day interview in the video below:

Masvidal and Covington are set to headline UFC 272 in a much-anticipated grudge match on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Colby Covington claims his rejection of Joanna Jedrzejczyk's romantic advances led to the beef between the pair

It is no secret that Colby Covington has had feuds with several of his former teammates during his time at ATT. Former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has trained with Covington in the past but is rooting for Masvidal to win because of her issues with 'Chaos.'

The feud between them started back in 2020, when Joanna lashed out at Covington for not being "a real man".

When asked about the beef between them, Covington simply claimed that Jedrzejczyk was offended because he refused to give her any attention despite being asked out by her on a few occasions. He said that Joanna sent him DMs and tried to flirt with him when they used to train together at ATT.

During a recent interaction with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Covington said:

"I don’t care about you. You used to send me DMs after training, wanting to flirt with me and go out on dates. Just because I didn’t give you attention, Joanna, don’t get mad at me..."

Check out Covington's interview below:

