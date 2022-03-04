"I didn't think the UFC would show that type of footage "- Jorge Masvidal surprised that video of backstage brawl with Leon Edwards went viral

Jorge Masvidal expressed his surprise that the video of his backstage brawl with fellow UFC welterweight Leon Edwards went viral. Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Masvidal said he didn’t know the cameras were rolling and the UFC would broadcast the brawl footage.

The infamous brawl took place backstage at The O2 Arena in London after Masvidal’s second-round KO win over Darren Till in March 2019. Edwards beat Gunnar Nelson via split decision earlier that night.

‘Rocky’ interrupted Masvidal’s backstage interview and challenged him to a future fight. ‘Gamebred’ didn’t take kindly to that. He walked towards Edwards and landed a swift combination of punches to the UK fighter’s face – something Masvidal famously referred to as “the three piece with the soda.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

On being asked whether he thought that his brawl with Edwards would change his life – given how much attention it garnered – Masvidal said:

“No, not at all. I actually didn’t even think the cameras were rolling because it’s like a big camera here. So, I didn’t know that they were gonna; I didn’t think the UFC would show that type of footage, to tell the truth. I thought it’d be like, nobody’s gonna know about this. It’s going to be on the hush-hush is what my initial thoughts of it (were); especially the way the UFC was talking and stuff.”

‘Gamebred’ added, though, that before he knew it, the video was all over the news and social media platforms. He recalled the video going viral and people reposting it, alluding to how wildly popular the video was. Masvidal added:

“So, initially, I was like, I didn’t think they were gonna show something like that, you know. I was wrong there.”

Jorge Masvidal on his plans to finish Colby Covington at UFC 272

In a recent Q&A video on his Rumble channel, Masvidal addressed his upcoming welterweight grudge match against friend-turned-foe Colby Covington. The two will clash at UFC 272 on March 5.

Shedding light on how he plans to finish ‘Chaos’ at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal said:

"In a very painful way, I want to send him to the hospital overnight. I feel like that's a good way to start. (He) wakes up in the hospital Monday morning. We're having the right type of conversation."

Meanwhile, Leon’ Rocky’ Edwards, is expected to fight for UFC gold next. Edwards is likely to fight reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 276 on July 2.

