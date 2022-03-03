"It starts violently and ends even more violently" - Jorge Masvidal on if he has a plan for Colby Covington similar to Ben Askren fight

Jorge Masvidal has vowed to make Colby Covington suffer an even worse fate than Ben Askren at UFC 272.

Masvidal, of course, shot to fame for his viral five-second flying knee knockout of Askren at UFC 239. The stunning KO is the fastest in UFC history. It was later revealed that 'Gamebred' had been practicing the maneuver in training camp as he apparently anticipated Askren's tendency to shoot for an immediate takedown.

Watch the clip below:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jorge Masvidal knew what he was going to do before the fight Jorge Masvidal knew what he was going to do before the fight https://t.co/Ow97rUrQO4

Ahead of Saturday night's event in Las Vegas, Masvidal claimed that similar things are in store for his arch-rival. During the pre-fight press conference, 'Gamebred' was asked if he had a specific game plan up his sleeve to put Covington away. He responded by sending out an ominous warning, saying:

"I got a very similar plan for Colby. It's starts violent and ends even more violent."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview below:

Jorge Masvidal reveals why he can no longer be friends with Colby Covington

Fighting in the octagon usually cures ills of bad blood even for the bitterest of rivals in the UFC. However, Jorge Masvidal claimed that there won't be any mending of fences between himself and Colby Covington.

In the same interview, Masvidal was asked if he could ever be friends with Covington again. According to the 37-year-old welterweight superstar:

"You know, my kids mean a lot to me. My daughter is 13 years old, she's like online. I can't, you know, control her every second of the day. So she goes on her phone, she sees things things [and asks], 'Why is this person talking about us? Why are we being brought up?' Those types of things, I'll never let that slide in my life."

Masvidal and Covington, of course, were once close friends when they trained together at the American Top Team. Covington, at one point, even lived with Masvidal for about eight months before he ascended through the rankings.

However, the duo had a falling out in 2018 and have since been at odds with each other. Masvidal claimed that the rivalry stems from Covington "ripping off" one of their coaches at ATT. Meanwhile, 'Chaos' insisted that the feud began when 'Gamebred' grew jealous of his accomplishments.

