Kamaru Usman is ready to "relinquish the BMF Belt" for Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington fight

Kamaru Usman is on board to make Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington a fight for the BMF title. So much so that he's willing to relinquish the belt to raise the stakes for Saturday night's main event clash at UFC 272.

During the press conference, Covington asked UFC president Dana White to put the celebratory championship belt on the line. Despite being regarded as the rightful owner of the title, Kamaru Usman has no qualms with the idea. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' took to Twitter to write:

"I will relinquish the BMF Belt just for this fight #UFC272"

Usman is technically the reigning BMF champion after dominating Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251 and knocking him out in a rematch at UFC 261. However, there hasn't been a formal title change in their two fights. Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that the UFC sent him Usman's BMF title, though.

White is apparently considering elevating Covington vs. Masvidal into a BMF title bout. During a previous interview with Pat McAfee, the UFC boss said:

"Yeah, you know, we did the BMF title as a one-time thing. It was fun when we did it. But, yeah, you’re probably right. I probably should make that belt on the line when there isn’t a world title fight on the line because Masvidal has it."

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman has admitted that he's excited to see two of his former rivals, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, square off. During an interview with ESPN, the Nigerian-born superstar revealed what makes the battle so interesting for him:

"What stands out is the fact that Covington wanted this. ... You [Colby Covington] went down to South Florida [to train at ATT], and this guy [Jorge Masvidal] was already a professional fighter and he's allowing you to come into his home. You guys got a place together; you stayed together. At that point, he [Masvidal] was the only one really kind of making a little bit of money, but he was able to allow you to stay with him. And so you see kind of that big brother-type figure in him, but then years later you chose to ask for the fight."

Covington and Masvidal will collide in a rare non-title main event for a pay-per-view. Both men are coming off failed title bids against Usman.

