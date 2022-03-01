Kevin Holland teases idea of fighting Rafael dos Anjos and Alex Oliveira on same night after Rafael Fiziev withdraws from UFC 272

Kevin Holland seems open to fighting twice on the same night at UFC 272 on March 5th. Holland’s assertion has come after Rafael dos Anjos’ UFC 272 co-headlining opponent Rafael Fiziev withdrew from the fight.

Fiziev has tested positive for COVID-19, owing to which he pulled out of his lightweight (155-pound) bout against the Brazilian. Meanwhile, Holland faces Alex Oliveira in a welterweight (170-pound) bout at UFC 272.

Kevin Holland previously competed at middleweight but is now set to return to the welterweight division as he looks to beat Brazil’s Alex Oliveira. Following Fiziev’s withdrawal, MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to suggest that the new UFC 272 co-headlining bout could be a fight between Kevin Holland and Rafael dos Anjos at welterweight.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Co-main idea: Holland vs. RDA at 170 Co-main idea: Holland vs. RDA at 170

One ought to note that Rafael dos Anjos has competed at both welterweight and lightweight in his MMA career. Holland responded to this suggestion by posting a tweet that read as follows:

“I like it. 2 fights 1 night. Much better outcome than 2 girls 1 cup……”

Needless to say, Holland is unlikely to fight the Brazilian at UFC 272 since the UFC is averse to fighters taking up two or more bouts on the same night. Furthermore, it’s believed that if the UFC finds a short-notice replacement opponent to face dos Anjos, the fight will likely be a welterweight bout.

Kevin Holland on the UFC 272 headlining fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Kevin Holland opened up about multiple topics in an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. ‘Trailblazer’ notably put forth his prediction for the UFC 272 main event – a welterweight grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Indicating that Covington’s likelier to emerge victorious at UFC 272, Holland said:

"Yeah, I gotta remix the song now, because I think I said the day wrong too. My bad, yeah, I just can't remember it right. Yeah, I mean, I guess I can do a pick. I mean, it would be cool if Masvidal won, but I don't think... I think Colby is probably going to win.”

Watch Kevin Holland predict the UFC 272 main event in the video below:

Holland was one of the UFC’s breakouts stars of the 2020 calendar year. He won five consecutive fights at middleweight. He also appeared to be on the cusp of a title shot. However, 'Trailblazer' was subsequently out-wrestled and outpointed in a couple of fights.

Moreover, his last fight ended in an NC (No Contest). The fan-favorite KO artist has vowed to rebuild his momentum and start afresh in the UFC welterweight division.

