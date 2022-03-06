Maryna Moroz reveals her Instagram profile was blocked by UFC Russia's account

Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz has revealed that she was blocked by the official Instagram account of UFC Russia.

After scoring her third consecutive win at UFC 272, Moroz told reporters about the incident. 'The Iron Lady' has been using her Instagram account to post her support for her home country amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz tells us following her #UFC272 win that the UFC Russia Instagram account blocked her. Damn man... Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz tells us following her #UFC272 win that the UFC Russia Instagram account blocked her. Damn man...

In a previous interview with Then24.com, the Ukrainian flyweight fighter was asked how she is perceived by Russian UFC fans. In response, Moroz revealed that she was blocked by UFC Russia, and suspects that a Russian admin must have done it. She explained:

"I published the text, asked what happened, for what reason the block? Russian journalist Alexander Lyutikov wrote that I was carrying game… I said in history that I got into the bloc on a national basis. I had fights, I won, and UFC Russia Instagram did not mention anything about me. They write about all representatives of the countries of the former USSR. I asked what is happening? Why is nothing written about me? In response, hit the block. Maybe it’s the account admin, I don’t know for sure."

In light of the situation, Moroz said that she's no longer going to communicate with any Russian journalist. She continued:

"I decided that I would no longer communicate with journalists from Russia, and then I reconsidered my attitude and agreed to this interview. In my audience, most of all are representatives of the United States, then Russia and Ukraine. In Ukraine itself, they don’t write about me, they interviewed me and then disappeared. I collaborated with Parimatch, against this background, I was interviewed. I had eight fights, but nothing was written about me in Ukraine. I didn’t have any sponsors. I worked a little with Parimatch and that’s it."

Maryna Moroz puts Russian president Vladimir Putin on blast

Maryna Moroz was understandably furious at Russian president Vladimir Putin as her homeland is currently under attack due. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Moroz sent a strong message to the Russian strongman, saying:

"F*** you, b****! I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!"

Check out Maryna Moroz's interview below:

Moroz submitted Mariya Agapova in the second round of their preliminary card showdown at UFC 272 in Las Vegas. In doing so, 'The Iron Lady' improved her professional MMA record to 11-3.

