"Don't touch Ukraine" - Ukrainian UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz sends a message to Vladimir Putin

Maryna Moroz has a message for Vladamir Putin amidst the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian troops are closing in on Ukraine's capital, days after Russia's president Vladimir Putin ordered a full-fledged war against the neighboring country. For the first time since World War II, a major power has invaded a European neighbor. Several Ukrainian sports stars have also remained in the country to defend it.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Maryna Moroz called out Russian president Vladimir Putin for his brutal actions against the people of Ukraine.

"F*** you, b****! I love my country. Don't touch Ukraine!" said the UFC flyweight star.

The Ukrainian flyweight seemed understandably worried about her homeland and expressed concern regarding the invasion.

Speaking in the same interview, the UFC star said:

"It's hard time for Ukraine. I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don't want war. I worry about my family right now... My dad makes home grenades."

Check out the full interview with Moroz in the clip below:

Maryna Moroz seems confident about the upcoming bout against Mariya Agapova despite crisis

Despite the ongoing conflict in her homeland, Maryna Moroz seems confident about fighting Mariya Agapova on the prelim card of UFC 272.

In the same interview, when asked about her preparations, the Ukrainian fighter stated:

“It’s really hard [to get ready for the fight], but I want to show that my Ukraine girl heart is strong and focused,” Moroz said. “I don’t step back. I will be fighting and I will show that the Ukraine people are strong. My flag will be in the octagon.”

Moroz last fought against Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Fight Night 170. She won the fight via unanimous decision. 'Iron Lady' currently holds a record of 10 wins and 3 losses in her professional MMA career.

Mariya Agapova, on the other hand, holds a professional MMA record of 10-2. Her last fight was against Sabina Mazo at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. 'Demonslayer' defeated Mazo via a third-round submission.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim