"I don't think it's going to be an easy task for both of them" - Georges St-Pierre breaks down Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington fight

Georges St-Pierre has weighed in on the much-awaited fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington that’s set to headline tonight’s UFC 272 event.

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre sat down with head coach Firas Zahabi and addressed the upcoming welterweight grudge match. In a video posted to the Tristar Gym YouTube channel, 'GSP' stated:

“I think if it’s a fight that finish early on, it’s going to be Masvidal. But I think if it goes the distance, I lean towards Covington.”

Firas Zahabi chimed in and highlighted the damage that Colby Covington sustained against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his most recent fight. Zahabi noted that perhaps Covington took too much damage in his unanimous decision loss against Usman, which could help Masvidal at UFC 272.

St-Pierre responded by pointing out that Jorge Masvidal, too, sustained significant damage against Kamaru Usman. Akin to Covington, Masvidal’s most recent fight came against Usman. The fight ended with ‘Gamebred’ suffering a vicious second-round KO loss at the hands of the champion.

'GSP' indicated that coming back from a knockout loss is tough because such a loss adversely affects a fighter’s confidence. He emphasized that confidence is tremendously important for a fighter. Zahabi replied by suggesting that Masvidal is probably “too crazy” to let such a loss affect him. In response, St-Pierre said:

“I don’t know him personally. But I know he’s a very good fighter. I mean, if he comes at his best and Colby comes at his best, it’s going to be a very interesting fight. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy task for both of them. Both of them are very good standing up. Masvidal might have the edge on the power and his creativity. However, wrestling department, Colby is very good.”

The legendary St-Pierre opined that Covington is a small welterweight, whereas 'Gamebred' appears to be a very big welterweight, which could work in Masvidal’s favor.

Watch GSP break down the Covington-Masvidal matchup in the video below:

Colby Covington has vowed to end Jorge Masvidal’s career at UFC 272

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Colby Covington insinuated that his UFC 272 matchup will serve as the last meaningful fight of Jorge Masvidal’s career. ‘Chaos’ feels his former friend’s career is on a downward trajectory.

Promising to leave ‘Gamebred’ in a pool of his own blood, Covington said:

“I’m gonna rise up to superstardom, I’m gonna get back my title, and his career is gonna be over. This is his last paycheck, this is his last big fight and any fight that he can even monetize off of.”

Watch the full interview below:

