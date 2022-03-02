"This is his last paycheck" - Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal's career will be "over" after their UFC 272 fight

Colby Covington has suggested that UFC 272 will be the last big payday of Jorge Masvidal's career.

On Saturday night at UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will aim to finally settle their differences when they collide in the main event.

It's been well established that 'Chaos' is the favorite heading into this fight. With that being the case, it's almost impossible to count someone out as talented and determined as 'Gamebred'.

Their friends-turned-foes storyline has been well documented. However, in just a few shorts days, the talking will be over and the cage door locked behind them at the T-Mobile Arena.

Before that happens, Covington wants to make sure that the world knows what he has in store for Masvidal. During a conversation with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA, the former UFC interim welterweight champion seemed confident of victory:

“This is just about me settling a score with him. I promise you that score will be settled this Saturday night.”

Covington also opined that the fight was his launch pad to another shot at welterweight gold. Furthermore, he described what he would do to his opponent on March 5:

“Everybody knows what paths are gonna be taken after this fight, Brett. I’m gonna rise up to superstardom, I’m gonna get back my title, and his career is gonna be over. This is his last paycheck, this is his last big fight and any fight that he can even monetize off of. I’m gonna leave him in a pool of his own blood. He’s not gonna be the same person after I’m done with him on Saturday night, and that’s gonna be that. I’m going this way [up] and he’s going this way [down].”

Watch Colby Covington in conversation with Brett Okamoto below:

How did Jorge Masvidal become a star?

The story goes that after defeats to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, Jorge Masvidal opted to spend some time away on a reality TV show that didn't allow him to have contact with the outside world.

He decided to spend this time focusing on what he really wanted from his career and upon returning to the octagon, he put everyone on notice.

Masvidal knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren and even managed to finish Nate Diaz via a doctor's stoppage to claim the BMF title. The run fast-tracked him to superstardom, and while he did lose twice to Kamaru Usman, 'Gamebred' is still one of the most popular fighters in the sport.

