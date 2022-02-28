"None of the things that set him to superstardom was forced" - Dan Hooker on why Jorge Masvidal resonates so well with fans

Dan Hooker has explained why he thinks Jorge Masvidal resonates with fans so well.

Back in 2019, Jorge Masvidal managed to put together a run that had many calling 'Gamebred' the second biggest fighter in mixed martial arts behind Conor McGregor. In addition to sporting a new look, he looked like a new man inside the octagon, with an aggressive streak that allowed him to really reach his full potential.

The end result was finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, all of whom were fairly overwhelmed by the veteran.

Now, with his next big challenge just days away, many of his fellow fighters are commenting on the legacy he's created for himself, including Dan Hooker. During a recent interaction with John Hyon Ko for The AllStar, 'The Hangman' said:

“His [rise] is done so naturally, that’s why it resonates with fans, that’s why he’s such a big deal now because none of the things that sent him to superstardom were forced. The altercation out back with Leon Edwards, that wasn’t forced, the Darren Till main event, Ben Askren, flying knee knockout; none of his superstardom was forced. It’s all very real and very natural, and that’s what fans like the most, I guess, people being genuine.”

Catch the full video below:

The next step for Jorge Masvidal

Consecutive losses at the hands of Kamaru Usman definitely hit Jorge Masvidal and his star power quite hard. However, that doesn't mean he's dead and buried - far from it, in fact.

His return to the cage comes this weekend in Las Vegas as he gears up to headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view against Colby Covington.

It's safe to say these two former friends don't like each other whatsoever these days and haven't been shy about making that clear to the masses. Their aim is to put an end to this rivalry once and for all. Masvidal, in particular, looks as motivated as he has been in a long time.

Covington is the clear betting favorite as a result of his dominant wrestling ability. However, as we've come to learn, counting out Masvidal is often a big mistake.

