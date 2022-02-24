"A very good leader for the locker room" - Chael Sonnen praises Jorge Masvidal for being "an example"

Chael Sonnen has high praise for UFC star Jorge Masvidal for serving as "an example" for how build his brand.

Prior to 2019, Jorge Masvidal was known for being an incredibly talented fighter who hadn't quite managed to prove himself at the highest level. Then, when 2019 hit, 'Gamebred' finally took things up a notch with a run that saw him defeat Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in one of the best calendar years in UFC history.

While he may have lost twice to Kamaru Usman since then, the star power of Masvidal is clear for all to see. Any fight he takes part in will immediately draw the attention of fans across the world.

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, who knows a thing or two about self-promotion, has given his thoughts on how Masvidal has gone about his business:

“Masvidal did not become the second biggest star in this sport by accident. It was very well planned. He knew, things are happening, guys around me are bigger stars than I am and I’m doing the same thing they are. I’m working just as hard, making just as many fights, I’m spending just as many nights alone with a cold dinner in a hotel room away from my family. Why are they getting all the credit? He started to look at it, he started to study, and he started to change his behaviour. Now, he is a guy you can look to, to copy. He’s setting a great example. Masvidal is a very good leader for the locker room.”

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

After consecutive defeats to Usman, with the latest being a devastating knockout loss, Masvidal had to go back to the drawing board in an attempt to revive his mixed martial arts career.

At UFC 272, he's going to take an incredibly big risk when he goes toe-to-toe with Colby Covington. The bout will finally settle the years-long rivalry between the two former friends.

The welterweight showdown will serve as the main event and while Covington may be the favorite, Jorge Masvidal won't go down without a fight.

Covington is expected to implement heavy wrestling, whereas Jorge Masvidal will try and keep things on the feet - an area where he thrives more often than not. 'Chaos' has the kind of volume that can cause Masvidal problems, but it all depends on how confident he is in the pocket.

This feud began at American Top Team, but will conclude in Las Vegas.

