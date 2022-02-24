"Bobby Green is going to give him problems" - Chael Sonnen believes 'King' is the "perfect candidate" to upset Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen is giving Bobby Green more than a puncher's chance to upset up-and-coming lightweight star Islam Makhachev.

Green, who stepped in as a late-notice replacement for Beneil Dariush, will come into UFC Fight Night 202 as a massive underdog. Currently, 'King' Bobby is listed as a +540 underdog on multiple betting sites, although he opened at +600.

However, Sonnen believes Green is the "perfect candidate" to upset the streaking Russian contender. Sonnen, on his YouTube show, explained:

"Bobby Green is going to give him problems. Bobby Green is going to win exchanges. Bobby Green is very likely to win a round. The question is just: Can he win the fight? The answer to that is: Yes. The follow-up question is gonna be: How? As I see it for Bobby, there's only one thing Bobby cannot allow to happen. He cannot be pushed up against the fence. I don't think Bobby's back should ever touch that cage, not once."

'The American Gangster' then went on to enumerate Green's skills that could prove to be troublesome for the Russian. He added:

"Bobby is very good at taunting people, he's very good at throwing a lot of activity your way and he's very good at pressuring. If Bobby goes and fights the way he fights, he is the perfect candidate to upset Islam."

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green:

Chael Sonnen echoes Bobby Green's sentiments about UFC lightweights ducking Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen vehemently agrees with Bobby Green's assessment of the UFC lightweight division. According to Sonnen, the UFC's 155-pound contenders are the "biggest wimps in all of sport" for refusing to step in against Islam Makhachev.

His comments came after Green put his fellow lightweights on blast during an episode of The MMA Hour. 'King' Bobby said:

"All those motherf***ers [top 10 lightweights] got the call first. I guarantee you. All those guys are p***ies. They want to wait and pick their terms. All those guys are playing a weird game and holding their cards in and they wait for the right time to pull out their ace. No. Sometimes you gotta jump on it and take it the way it is and now I’m jumping over all you guys. Because why? You’re too pussy to take the opportunity."

Watch Green's latest appearance on The MMA Hour below:

