"The biggest wimps in all of sport" - Chael Sonnen slams UFC lightweights for refusing to step in against Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen has put the entire UFC lightweight division on blast for allegedly ducking Islam Makhachev. Sonnen, on his YouTube show, echoed Bobby Green's sentiments about the UFC lightweights being a bunch of cowards for refusing to step in against Mackhachev.

The former multi-time title challenger argued that he believes Green wasn't the first choice to be Beneil Dariush's replacement. He then pointed out that the fact that an unranked fighter ended up as Makhachev's opponent is very telling.

Sonnen said:

"The biggest wimps in all of sport are in the cage near you. The most mentally weak, unprepared, don't-wanna-have-to-do-anything, [and] have-everything-done-for-them group in all of sport is the alleged tough guys fighting in the cage with their shirts off three times a year and Bobby Green is right."

Chael Sonnen comments on fighters allegedly ducking Islam Makhachev:

Sonnen also likened Green's situation to the time he was awarded a title fight against Jon Jones back in 2013. 'The American Gangster' said the same fighters who declined the Jones fight were the same ones complaining after he had accepted it.

Green has less than two weeks to prepare for his upcoming fight. He was apparently on vacation when he accepted the offer as he had just fought Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 on February 12.

Bobby Green on getting the opportunity to fight Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green recently called out his fellow 155-pounders for refusing to step up to the challenge of facing Islam Makhachev on short notice. Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Green referred to his peers as "p***ies," saying:

"All those motherf***ers [top 10 lightweights] got the call first. I guarantee you. All those guys are p***ies. They want to wait and pick their terms. All those guys are playing a weird game and holding their cards in and they wait for the right time to pull out their ace. No. Sometimes you gotta jump on it and take it the way it is and now I’m jumping over all you guys. Because why? You’re too pussy to take the opportunity."

Watch the latest edition of The MMA Hour below:

As for his approach to the fight, Green said he's aware of Makhachev's plans to take him to the ground. However, 'King' claimed he intends to prevent that from happening by using his striking advantage.

Edited by C. Naik