UFC 272 results and fight highlights: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell grinded out a wire-to-wire unanimous decision victory over Edson Barbosa on the main card of UFC 272.

It was all Mitchell for all three rounds as Barboza didn't have an answer for his opponent's superior wrestling advantage. After three rounds, 'Thug Nasty' earned the nod, 30-25, 30-26, 30-27, to earn his sixth straight victory under the UFC banner.

Barboza clearly had a game plan heading into the fight: chop Mitchell's legs off with thunderous low kicks to neutralize his wrestling. However, the Brazilian veteran wasn't able to execute.

Mitchell dropped Barboza with a huge left hand with 3:25 on the clock. The Arkansas native followed up by bolting for a takedown. Barboza tried to fight the youngster off but the 27-year-old successfully shifted the fight to the ground.

From there, Mitchell methodically inflicted damage on his opponent. 'Thug Nasty' used a steady diet of elbows to the head and body punches to start building his lead up on the scorecards.

Bryce Mitchell takes Edson Barboza down

Round two was deja vu for Barboza. This time, though, Mitchell took him down with less resistance when he shot for the double-leg at the 4:41 mark. After enduring another flurry of ground strikes, the Brazilian finally mustered the strength to regain his footing, but 'Thug Nasty' dragged him back down with ease.

Barboza was in desperation mode to begin round three. He pushed forward in hopes of luring Mitchell into a firefight, but to no avail. 'Thug Nasty' secured another emphatic takedown with 4:00 remaining in the fight and kept his opponent grounded until the final horn.

Is Bryce Mitchell undefeated?

Interestingly, the UFC has Bryce Mitchell's record listed as 15-1, while every other MMA website and publication has him at 15-0. Apparently, the UFC has counted Mitchell's loss during The Ultimate Fighter 27 against his professional record – a curious decision given TUF fights are usually considered exhibition bouts.

Mitchell, of course, was submitted by Brad Katona during their TUF 27 showdown back in 2018. Despite the loss, Mitchell was signed by the UFC and is now expected to enter the Top 10 of the featherweight rankings.

After his latest win, Mitchell thanked his home state of Arkansas and vowed to make a generous donation to help children in need. He said:

"I’m about to show y’all I’m not just good at hurting people, I can help people. Half of my fight purse, $45,000 is doing to Arkansas children who have no hope. We will be their hope!"

Watch the clip below:

