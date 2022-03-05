Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov gets big crowd cheer while assisting Umar Nurmagomedov during UFC 272 face-off 

Khabib Nurmagomedov featured alongside Umar Nurmagomedov at the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. 'The Eagle', who helped Umar sort out his accessories, was greeted with a loud cheer from the fans.

ESPN MMA shared a short snippet of the same, where Nurmagomedov was seen greeting and acknowledging his fans' cheers on-stage.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Nurmagomedov offered his take on his teammates' respective outings at UFC 272.

Nurmagomedov admitted that he was more nervous ahead of his cousin and Tagir Ulanbekov's fights compared to that of Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49.

"I'm more excited and more nervous than [Islam Makhachev] fight because Islam, I know, he's like he's very good. He is well-rounded, he is like 30 years he have like 12 fight in UFC. But these guys only beginner, you know. They need a lot of work. They need a lot of time. That's why I'm a little bit worried about them," said Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends his teammates well wishes ahead of UFC 272

In the build-up to the fights that he described as the biggest fights of their lives, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to share a picture of his team, including Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, Tagir Ulanbekov and Umar Nurmagomedov.

In the post, the former UFC lightweight champion waxed lyrical about his teammates' preparation. However, he did admit that both Ulanbekov and Nurmagomedov were in for the test of their lives against two veterans of the sport.

"Less than a day before the fight [Umar Nurmagomedov] and [Tagir Ulanbekov] on [UFC 272] Good luck to you Brothers, tomorrow you will be tested by two UFC veterans. You have gone through hard and good training, and are very well prepared." [Translated from Russian by Google Translate]

Brian Kelleher and Umar Nurmagomedov are set to round out the early prelims card at UFC 272 on March 5. The fight is scheduled to take place in the featherweight division of the UFC. Tagir Ulanbekov, on the other hand, is on a collission course with Tim Elliott in a flyweight bout.

