UFC 272: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (March 5, 2022)?

UFC 272 will be the next pay-per-view event from the UFC and it has a horde of exciting fights lined up for the fight fans. The pay-per-view will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The five-bout main card will be headlined by fierce rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Both welterweights twice fought for the 170 lb strap and lost. They will look to get back to another title shot by seeking a statement-making victory this weekend.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a 160 lb catchweight bout between UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos and late-notice replacement Renato Moicano. Despite the short notice, the fight is still scheduled to be a five-round affair.

Several high-profile names offered to step in for the co-main bout, including Islam Makhachev and Tony Ferguson. However, it was Moicano who was chosen to replace original opponent Rafael Fiziev. 'Ataman' dropped out of the bout after a positive COVID-19 test.

In another exciting contest, Kevin Holland will take on long-time veteran Alex Oliveira in his first dance at 170 lb.

Also on the main card, highlight-reel finisher Edson Barboza will seek to end the undefeated run of young prospect Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the UFC 272 pay-per-view card in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

United States

Early prelims and the pay-per-view will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription as well as access to the UFC pay-per-view.

For the UFC 272 prelims, viewers can tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 272 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The UFC 272 main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch Masvidal and Covington's rivalry in the video below:

