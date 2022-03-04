UFC 272: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (March 5, 2022)?

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal will be the promotion's third pay-per-view event of the year and has a series of interesting matchups to keep the fight fans at the edge of their seats.

Unlike nearly all the pay-per-view events fans have seen so far, the UFC 272 fight card won't feature a title bout in the main event. Instead, it will be topped by a welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington that has an intriguing storyline.

Watch Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's rivalry below:

Both have lost to the division's champ, Kamaru Usman, on two occasions, so they will be looking to get back into the win column. However, it will be a tough challenge for both fighters. This is because the two welterweight contenders are well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses due to their long history as teammates at the American Top Team gym.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a 160 lb catchweight contest between UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos and fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano. Much like the headliner bout, this will also be a non-title fight and will be contested over five rounds.

Also on the card, Edson Barboza will take on Bryce Mitchell, an undefeated UFC prospect who is on the cusp of becoming a contender.

Further down the card, middleweight standout Kevin Holland will have his first bout at welterweight when he takes on MMA veteran Alex Oliveira. Opening the event's main card is a heavyweight clash between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy.

UFC 272 - Timings

Here are the UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, March 5. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, March 5. The prelims follow at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, March 6, with the main card scheduled to begin at 3 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, March 6 in India before UFC 272 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 4:30 AM IST followed by the prelims at 6:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 8:30 AM IST.

UFC 272 - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary cards this weekend.

Main card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Edited by Aziel Karthak