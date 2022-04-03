"We're not just numbers in the UFC now, we're contenders and champions" - Alexander Volkanovski embraces the arrival of Oceanians into mainstream MMA

Alexander Volkanovski has embraced the arrival of Oceanians into the mainstream MMA and combat sports scene. Speaking to Luke Thomas on Morning Kombat, Volkanovski addressed the rise of Oceanian athletes in the fight game in recent years.

Thomas referenced the following prominent Australian combat sports stars: WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion boxer George Kambosos Jr.; former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker; and top-tier UFC heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa.

On that note, he asked Volkanovski for his take on how popular combat sports are in Australia and how much his life has changed due to the same. ‘The Great’ responded by suggesting that combat sports have always been popular in his native Australia. The 33-year-old indicated that every combat sports pay-per-view, not just in Australia but in all of Oceania, is getting increasingly bigger.

Additionally, Volkanovski alluded to being one of the first Australian athletes in any sport to return to professional competition after the COVID-19 pandemic had temporarily shut down sporting events across the world. The Australian notably returned to competition at UFC 251 in July 2020, defeating Max Holloway in their rematch.

Volkanovski stated:

“In Australia, it really did go levels above that, especially me being able to fight then, being the only Aussie athlete. That was huge. A lot changed after that. It’s massive. You know what I mean? Again, we're not just numbers in the UFC now, we're contenders and champions.”

“And you’re seeing absolute studs coming out of Australia and New Zealand area. And these guys; you’ve got so many studs out of the UFC right now that are coming through. You go watch little shows, local shows, and I’m absolutely blown away from when I was back in the shows – The technique and the talent that’s there. You know what I mean? It’s incredible.”

Furthermore, ‘The Great’ highlighted that Australia and Oceania as a whole have many great young athletes with bright futures in the combat sports realm.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski’s conversation with Luke Thomas below:

Daniel Cormier on Alexander Volkanovski’s fight against ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski’s upcoming UFC featherweight title defense against Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273 on April 9th.

On ESPN MMA’s, The DC & RC Show, Cormier acknowledged Jung’s incredible punching power but explained that Volkanovski is still likelier to emerge victorious. 'DC' said:

"It's hard to really choose anybody over the champ today because of his supremely well-rounded skillset, his cardio, his champion's mentality. Alexander Volkanovski has not lost in so long. And he is starting to make it look easier.”

Watch the full preview by 'DC' below:

Edited by David Andrew