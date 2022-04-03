"He'll counter as you're coming in" - Alexander Volkanovski pinpoints Chan Sung Jung's strengths ahead of their scheduled bout

Alexander Volkanovski has lauded the counter-striking skills of upcoming opponent Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie'.

During an interview with Luke Thomas on Morning Kombat, Volkanovski was asked to comment on Jung’s strengths. In response, he said:

“A lot of guys would call themselves a counter-puncher. But I feel like he’s sort of a type of guy that he’ll really rely on you coming in – Like, and then, catching you coming in, rather than say, with a counter, like, making you miss, then firing one back. He will try and make you miss."

"I’m not saying he’s going to let you hit him. But at the same time, he’ll counter as you’re coming in. So, he will eat one to give one type of thing. You know what I mean? Which is always dangerous. But I mean, the beauty of that is when am I coming in? That’s a question that he needs to answer.”

Volkanovski noted that it is easier to counter a fighter who's one-dimensional and obvious with his attacks. He indicated that he always tries not to be obvious with his attacks.

The Australian MMA stalwart acknowledged that there are bound to be some dangers in his fight against Jung, so he cannot be careless against the Korean KO artist.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski’s conversation with Luke Thomas in the video below:

Dan Hardy on Alexander Volkanovski’s potential approach against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title against Chan Sung Jung in the headlining matchup at UFC 273 on April 9th. In a recent edition of BT Sport’s ‘The Dan Hardy Breakdown Show’, former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy broke down how Volkanovski is likely to approach his fight against Jung.

‘The Outlaw’ opined that based on all of Volkanovski’s fights, it’s clear that he dislikes being on the backfoot. Hardy believes that 'The Great' also dislikes leaving space for him and his opponent to move around in, adding that he likes to make things “as claustrophobic as possible.” Hardy said:

“So, forcing them up against the fence, keeping their backfoot against the fence where he gives them three options to deal with. He's either coming left, right, or straight underneath. And those three options constantly changing opens things up for him."

Watch the full breakdown below:

