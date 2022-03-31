"He likes to make it as claustrophobic as possible" - Dan Hardy breaks down Alexander Volkanovski's possible approach in fight against Chan Sung Jung

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy explained the strategy Alexander Volkanovski may deploy in his upcoming fight against Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' are headlining UFC 273 in a featherweight title bout on April 9. The pay-per-view event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

On his breakdown show with BT Sport, Hardy had the following to say about the fight:

"It's very clear in all of [Alexander Volkanovski's] fights where his comfort range is. He doesn't like to be on the backfoot and he doesn't like space for both him and his opponent to be moving around in. He likes to make it as claustrophobic as possible. So, forcing them up against the fence, keeping their backfoot against the fence where he gives them three options to deal with. He's either coming left, right or straight underneath and those three options constantly changing opens things up for him."

Check out the latest Dan Hardy Breakdown Show below:

'The Great' is known for being a dangerous striker and is particularly adept at working his opponent's legs, as evidenced by the 75 kicks he landed on Max Holloway in their first fight. Jung, meanwhile, is a beloved figure because of his toughness and heart. However, he's also a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which makes him dangerous for as long as he's able to endure Volkanovski's attacks.

Robert Whittaker thinks Alexander Volkanovski holds the edge over Chan Sung Jung in their upcoming fight

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker favors Alexander Volkanovski to retain the title against Chan Sung Jung.

According to 'The Reaper', Volkanovski is a better-rounded fighter compared to 'The Korean Zombie'. He believes his compatriot is likely to pick up a comfortable victory at UFC 273.

Whittaker feels that while Jung has knockout power, Volkanovski is one of the most durable fighters around and will not go down easily. Breaking down the fight on MMA journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, 'The Reaper' had this to say:

"Honestly, I think [Volkanovski] gets it done, just because he's a powerhouse in the game. He's just so solid across the board skill-wise and he's tough as nails, he's absolutely tough as nails. You see that in every one of his fights and he will not get out of there, so I think he takes that."

Check out Robert Whittaker's take on the fight below:

Alexander Volkanovski will be defending his featherweight title for the third time when he faces 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273.

Edited by Aziel Karthak