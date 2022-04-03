"I think it comes down to cardio" - Belal Muhammad gives his take on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad has weighed in on the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. In an interview with AbzTalks, Muhammad suggested that cardio will likely be the most crucial factor in determining the outcome of the Chimaev-Burns matchup.

Muhammad stated:

“For that one, I think it comes down to cardio. Khamzat, we’ve only seen him in the first round. And Burns is very powerful in the first round.”

Muhammad opined that Burns sometimes gets too emotional early on, which adversely affects his cardio. He acknowledged that 'Durinho' could knockout anyone if he lands his powerful overhands or hooks.

Nevertheless, Muhammad reiterated that Burns might exhaust himself by getting too emotional. The top UFC welterweight harked back to round one of 'Durinho’s' fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 in February 2021.

He highlighted that Burns stunned Usman on the feet in round one but got too emotional, gassed himself out, and was eventually stopped by 'The Nigerian Nightmare via TKO in round three.

Muhammad added:

“I think we’re going to see more of a stand-up fight. We’re going to see more of Khamzat this fight. I don’t think he’s really going to shoot in on Gilbert Burns. I think it’s going to be more stand-up. And I don’t think Gilbert’s really going to shoot on Khamzat. I think it’s going to be both of them standing and banging. And I think we’ll see if it gets to the later rounds, who has the better gas tank.”

Khamzat Chimaev is focused on dethroning the UFC's pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman

The No. 5-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face the No. 4-ranked Vicente Luque in a rematch at UFC Fight Night 206 on April 16th. Meanwhile, the No. 11-ranked Khamzat Chimaev is set to face the No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Presently, Kamaru Usman holds the UFC welterweight title and the honor of being called the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter. Speaking to UFC analyst John Gooden in an ‘Up Close with John Gooden’ segment on UFC Fight Pass, Khamzat Chimaev asserted that he aims to dethrone Usman. ‘Borz’ said:

"I want to take this belt so fast and so forceful. And Kamaru Usman, I was watching his interview and someone was asking 'You think you'll fight Khamzat Chimaev?' And he says 'If I'm still here.' In his mind, he knows I'm coming for him and he want to go, left that s**t. I hope he will stay for me, I will come for him and I will fight him."

