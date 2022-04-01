"If you beat P4P number one, I become P4P number one" - Khamzat Chimaev focused on dethroning Kamaru Usman of champion status

Khamzat Chimaev is on the fast track to UFC title contention, and may earn himself a welterweight title shot with a win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. That belt is currently held by Kamaru Usman, who has established himself as a dominant champion with five title defenses. He also sits atop the official UFC pound for pound rankings at No. 1.

In an interview on Up Close with John Gooden, Chimaev declared he wants to take Usman's belt and pound for pound slot. He said:

"I want to take this belt so fast and so forceful. And Kamaru Usman, I was watching his interview and someone was asking 'You think you'll fight Khamzat Chimaev?' And he says 'If I'm still here.' In his mind he knows I'm coming for him and he want to go, left that s**t. I hope he will stay for me, I will come for him and I will fight him."

As for the ranking, it's a simple calculation to Chimaev. He said:

"If you beat pound for pound number one, I become pound for pound number one. It's so easy. If he goes away and leaves the belt, I'll have to fight more fights to become pound for pound number one."

Watch the full interview with Khamzat Chimaev on Up Close with John Gooden via UFC Fight Pass.

Kamaru Usman wants Khamzat Chimaev to beat Colby Covington before he earns a title shot

While there's no denying Khamzat Chimaev has a lot of hype and popularity behind him, he still hasn't beaten anyone in the welterweight top ten. That could change on April 9th when he faces No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns, but even if he wins champ Kamaru Usman would like to see more from 'Borz.'

At a fan Q&A event leading into UFC 272, Usman was asked about facing Chimaev and said:

"Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet. So, I mean, [Colby] Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through."

Colby Covington gave a similar answer when asked if he'd fight Chimaev on the Full Send Podcast. He said:

"Dude, this guy has no credible wins, he has three fights in the UFC, contender fights, no top 10 wins, why are we even talking about this guy? Look at all my fights, title fight after title fight."

Fortunately for Chimaev, it will be much harder for potential opponents to dismiss him if he defeats legit contender Gilbert Burns on April 9th.

Watch Colby Covington talk about Khamzat Chimaev on the Full Send Podcast below:

