Chael Sonnen confident in surprise outcome during Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie fight

Chael Sonnen has asserted that the fight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ will end with Jung winning. Predicting the fight’s outcome, Sonnen tweeted:

“Zombie in an upset.”

Responding to Chael Sonnen, a Twitter user suggested that Volkanovski overcame significant adversity in his previous fight. The user also alluded to Volkanovski being an elite, well-rounded fighter who’s almost impossible to hurt on the feet, submit, or tire out. Sonnen replied by tweeting:

“Those experiences do not make you better, they make it worse. I acknowledge it would be an upset, and I don’t think Alex will lose a single round. I do think he will lose the fight.”

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained that Jung isn’t a better fighter than Volkanovski but would win regardless. He stated:

“Official prediction, Volkanovski vs. The Zombie – Zombie by knockout.” Sonnen added, “No, I do not believe that he’s as good as Volkanovski. I don’t believe he’s even close. I don’t believe he’s going to win a round. I do not believe in these 25 potential minutes that Zombie wins a single round against Volkanovski. I think he (Zombie) is going to win the fight; I think he’s going to knock him out.” Sonnen noted, “What I need is for Volkanovski to underperform.”

Sonnen highlighted that Volkanovski is a tremendously consistent fighter with multiple avenues to victory against Jung, but that could work against him. He opined that Jung will be laser-focused on his only path to success - knocking Volkanovski out.

Citing Jung’s durability and chaotic style, Sonnen indicated that Alexander Volkanovski would initially beat him in every department, fall into a false sense of security, and then get knocked out.

Alexander Volkanovski on his preparations to fight ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) has suffered just one pro-MMA defeat and is unbeaten in the UFC. Meanwhile, Jung (17-6 MMA) has lost thrice in the UFC. While Volkanovski is the betting favorite, Jung’s unpredictability adds a layer of intrigue to their matchup.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Alexander Volkanovski addressed this and asserted that he’s trained with far more unpredictable and unorthodox fighters than Jung. Volkanovski said:

“I feel like he's a tidy guy who looks for counters, but at the same time, I don't think I'm gonna be there for him. My angles, my movements, I think I'm gonna shut him down and he's gonna make some decisions and I'm gonna make him pay for it."

