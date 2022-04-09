Gilbert Burns' brother believes Khamzat Chimaev lacks the experience to tackle adversity

Herbert Burns, brother of Gilbert Burns, believes Khamzat Chimaev is not experienced enough to tackle adversity inside the octagon.

The younger Burns brother, who competes in the featherweight division of the UFC, recently said that 'Borz' has never been knocked down or been taken down in a fight. So, he doesn't know how to react in such a situation. On the other hand, 'Durinho' is an experienced campaigner, which might play against Chimaev.

Here's what Herbert Burns said to Ag. Fight:

"I think it will happen by knockout or submission. I know the fans will say I'm crazy. Khamzat is tough, but he doesn't know how he reacts to a knockdown, to having his back to the ground, to walking backwards. He put pressure on all his opponents and ended the fight. But 'Durinho' is experienced, he has a very high-level jiu-jitsu, heavy hands... 'Durinho' will put pressure, end this fight and shut this guy up." (translated by Google)

Watch Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev face off ahead of UFC 273:

Many believe that Burns has a lot to lose in this fight as he's currently No.2 in the welterweight division. Chimaev, on the other hand, is No.11. However, Herbert Burns thinks that not many people are willing to fight 'Borz' and 'Durinho' is ready to take that risk. The 34-year-old added:

"They say that 'Durinho' has a lot to lose and little to gain in this fight, because he's No.2 against No.11. But a lot of top people don't want to fight him [Chimaev] and he ['Durinho'] accepted the challenge because you want to be champion. Chimaev has a lot of hype, so if ‘Durinho’ does the right job, he will end the fight and it will be indisputable that he will be the next to [fight for] the belt.”

Gilbert Burns is the underdog heading into his UFC 273 fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Despite having massive experience under his belt and fighting for the title before, Gilbert Burns is the underdog in his fight this weekend. Chimaev has been absolutely dominant in his short UFC stint so far.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev talk ahead of UFC 273:

The Chechen-born Swede has absorbed only one significant strike in his four UFC fights so far. Whether he can put on another dominant performance against an elite welterweight like Gilbert Burns this weekend at UFC 273 remains to be seen.

Edited by Aziel Karthak