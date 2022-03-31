"I'm just focused on my performance" - Gilbert Burns discusses being overlooked ahead of meeting with Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns has opened up about being overlooked ahead of his upcoming fight against rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev. The No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight Burns is set to face the No. 11-ranked Chimaev at UFC 273.

Heading into the highly-anticipated matchup, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts are picking ‘Borz’ to defeat Burns. Additionally, Chimaev has been touted by many as a future UFC champion. In an interview with Chisanga Malata, Burns was asked for his views on seemingly being overlooked in the buildup to his fight against Chimaev. Addressing the matchup, Burns stated:

“I’m gonna win this fight, and I don’t think it’s gonna be by decision. It’s gonna be a finish.” Furthermore, in regards to being overlooked, Burns added, “The media, the fans, the odds; you know, I couldn’t care as much. So, sometimes, it’s good to be under the radar. But to be honest, it’s not even the case."

"I’m just focused on my performance – go out there and do the best against a tough guy. And I do believe I’m gonna win this fight. And I don’t think it’s gonna be by decision. It’s gonna be a finish.”

Watch Gilbert Burns discuss being overlooked in the leadup to the Khamzat Chimaev clash in the video below:

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



He’s not paying attention to what fans, media members and oddsmakers are saying about the bout and is confident he’ll “finish” Chimaev.



A snippet of our chat. Spoke to Gilbert Burns ( @GilbertDurinho ) about his UFC 273 showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.He’s not paying attention to what fans, media members and oddsmakers are saying about the bout and is confident he’ll “finish” Chimaev.A snippet of our chat. Spoke to Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) about his UFC 273 showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.He’s not paying attention to what fans, media members and oddsmakers are saying about the bout and is confident he’ll “finish” Chimaev. A snippet of our chat. https://t.co/bUGkC2Vxr3

Sean Strickland weighs in on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 on April 9th. The consensus is that a win over ‘Durinho’ could catapult Chimaev into the UFC welterweight title picture later this year.

Chimaev has consistently maintained that while he’s currently focused on capturing the UFC welterweight title, he’ll eventually move up in weight and win the UFC middleweight title and could also fight at light heavyweight. ‘Borz’ boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 10-0 and is 4-0 in his UFC career thus far.

Having trained with MMA wunderkind Khamzat Chimaev, top-tier UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland offered his take on ‘Borz’ facing Gilbert Burns. ‘Tarzan’ expressed his respect for Burns but suggested that Chimaev is likely to dominantly defeat him. Speaking to Frontkick.online, Strickland said:

"I think he's gonna kill him. The thing which's good with Khamzat is belief. Like this man, he believes in himself to the core and that takes you a long way... I like Gilbert, he's okay. I mean, he's not like... he's going to be too much. He's too big, too much, you know."

Edited by wkhuff20