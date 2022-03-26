"I think he's gonna kill him" - Sean Strickland shares views on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Sean Strickland recently shared his views on the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

While appearing in a recent video uploaded to FrontKick's YouTube channel, Sean Strickland was asked about his thoughts on 'Borz' fighting Burns in their upcoming bout.

Sharing his thoughts on the fighters, Strickland said:

"I think he's gonna kill him. The thing which's good with Khamzat is belief. Like this man, he believes in himself to the core and that takes you a long way... I like Gilbert, he's okay. I mean, he's not like... he's going to be too much. He's too big, too much, you know."

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are all set to square off against each other on the main card of UFC 273.

Burns, the No.2 ranked welterweight fighter, has made himself relevant in the division with his recent win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. Chimaev, however, will be a tough fight for him.

Chimaev is by far one of the best fighters the UFC has had in a while. The fighter has performed extraordinarily in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions of the promotion to grab everyone's attention. He is an undefeated fighter with a 10-0 professional record who has finished every opponent he has faced so far in his career.

Given 'Borz's recent performance against Li Jingliang, fans are eager to see how well the Brazilian will fare against the Russian-born Swedish fighter.

Sean Strickland takes a dig at Paulo Costa for loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

Sean Strickland recently fired shots at Costa for his devastating loss against Israel Adesanya in their middleweight title bout back in 2020.

Replying to a tweet by Costa, ‘Tarzan’ humorously claimed that their championship bout was “more of a forceful sexual assault” by Adesanya.

Strickland also criticized Costa’s present reputation in the MMA community claiming that he is “hard to take seriously”.

‘Tarzan’ wrote:

"In all fairness to Costa I wouldn't call him gay, it was more of a forceful sexual assault by Style bender [referring to Adesanya], I'm just happy he didn't decide to penetrate you.... Jokes aside man you're hard to take seriously. MMA to professional clown, definitely a step up for you..."

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa squared off against each other for the middleweight title at UFC 253. Costa suffered a humiliating second-round TKO loss against ‘The Last Stylebender’. To further humiliate him, Adesanya imitated a humping gesture as the referee called for a stop to the fight.

