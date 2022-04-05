"I want to make a statement" - Gilbert Burns wants to finish "very very tough" Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns wants to make a statement by scoring a finish over Khamzat Chimaev in their upcoming UFC 273 clash. 'Durinho' believes finishing the durable Chimaev is the best course of victory.

According to the latest betting odds, Burns is currently a massive underdog heading into his bout against Chimaev. Nevertheless, the Brazilian is anticipating a war and he sees himself emerging victorious. The 35-year-old recently told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter:

"The best way would be a finish. I think this guy is very tough, very good and that way I wanna make a big statement with this fight. I think he's very very tough, I think it's gonna be a war but I see myself getting the finish in knockout or submission. I think that's the best way to beat this guy."

Chimaev currently occupies the No.11 spot in the welterweight rankings. A win over No.2-ranked Burns will likely see the Russian-born Swede break into the top five at 170 lbs. Meanwhile, 'Durinho' will be looking to return to title contention with a win over 'Borz'.

I knew it was coming - Gilbert Burns expected Khamzat Chimaev fight immediately after 'Borz' beat Li Jingliang

Gilbert Burns apparently had a gut feeling about being offered the Khamzat Chimaev fight after the latter's resounding performance at UFC 267 last year. According to the Brazilian, he knew the UFC would offer him Chimaev right after 'Borz' defeated ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, Burns claims to have texted his manager Ali Abdelaziz, accepting the fight even before it was offered. 'Durinho' believes he has become well acquainted with the way UFC matchups work after spending almost eight years in the promotion. The former welterweight title contender further told TSN:

"When he fought Li Jingliang, that was October 30. So after the fight I went and texted Ali [Abdelaziz] and said, 'Hey, they are gonna offer me. I'm having a feeling. You can say yes. I wanna fight this guy.' So before they even offered me the fight I already said yes. Been in the UFC over eight years, fighting everybody, kind of saw that picture going. I knew they were going to offer me and I was ready for it."

At UFC 267 last year, Khamzat Chimaev scored the most notable win of his career so far, putting Li Jingliang to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the very first round. 'Borz' extended his perfect record to 10-0 with that win and upheld his 100% finishing rate as well.

