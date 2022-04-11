"Hopefully we get on a card together" - Ian Garry hoping to fight on the same night as Conor McGregor

Ian Garry has reiterated his admiration for his compatriot Conor McGregor on numerous occasions. 'The Future' hopes to feature on the same fight card as 'The Notorious' at some point down the line.

Garry is fresh off a win in his second UFC appearance, having beaten Darian Weeks via unanimous decision at Saturday’s UFC 273 event. The 24-year-old Irishman subsequently spoke to BT Sport’s Caroline Pearce to discuss his performance, as well as the likelihood of fighting alongside McGregor.

“Hopefully, we get on a card together in the near future when he’s back. And we will rock that place. You put the two best talkers in the division, in the world, in this sport – He’s the best at what he does. And I’m excited to see him come back.”

Garry further added:

“Say it’s Vegas. Could you imagine Vegas if we fought in Vegas together? The fans would go mental. You’d have to lock down Vegas. You would. You’d have to just lock it down.”

Watch Ian Garry’s conversation with Caroline Pearce below:

Interestingly, Conor McGregor sent a message of support to Ian Garry one day before UFC 273. Garry has cited McGregor as his inspiration to get into mixed martial arts in the first place and has always been respectful towards the former two-division champion.

He even met McGregor as a youngster over eight years ago.

Conor McGregor wants to fight Kamaru Usman on his return

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier last July. The consensus is that ‘The Notorious’ will return to the octagon later this year.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been lobbying for a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Speaking to TheMacLife, McGregor discussed the Usman matchup and vowed to become the UFC’s first three-division champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

He indicated that his frame’s much bigger compared to his lightweight days. Breaking down Usman's skillset, McGregor said:

“I feel confident about Usman, [who’s] a jab-hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground-and-pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's interview with TheMacLife below:

Edited by C. Naik