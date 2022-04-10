Ian Garry wants to match Georges St-Pierre at beating opponents at their own game 

At UFC 273, Ian Garry picked up his second straight win in the UFC. After coming away a spectacular first-round knockout victory in his promotional debut, Garry earned a hard-fought unanimous decision win against Darian Weeks in the prelims of the recently concluded pay-per-view.

With the win, Garry extended his undefeated professional record to 9-0. 'The Future' admits this wasn't his best performance inside the cage but claims it's a learning curve that will help him further improve going forward.

Garry realized there were opportunities for him to take his opponent to the ground and gain an upper hand. Nevertheless, he chose to stick to his strength and keep the fight on the feet instead. Moving forward, the Irishman said he expects to be more well-rounded and wants to replicate the legendary Georges St-Pierre by beating opponents at their own game.

During an interview with ESPN's Megan Olivi, Garry said:

"As we grow, I also have to do what GSP did. I'll start to beat people at their own game, I'll start to take down wrestlers, I'll start to outstrike strikers and I want to be able to do absolutely everything to anybody on this planet and it comes with time."

Ian Garry reveals potential timeline for next fight

Relatively unscathed following his latest fight, Ian Garry wants to make a quick turnaround and return to the octagon in the late summer. The Irishman, who's set to become a father soon, said he'll fly back to his country to celebrate the win with his friends and family, and resume training immediately thereafter.

The 24-year-old said he'd ideally like to compete two more times inside the octagon before the end of the year. In the same interview with Megan Olivi, he said:

"Obviously I'm unscathed, you know, I mean I barely got hit. I'm ready to go again so I'll be straight back to the gym as soon as I can be. Once my family and friends go home I'll enjoy this victory and then I'll get back in, I'll work my a** off and when the opportunity presents itself, I'll step in. Two more fights by the end or middle end of the year and I'm good to go, that's what I want."

