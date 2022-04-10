Joe Rogan and Jon Anik mentioned by Daniel Cormier in touching social media post

Daniel Cormier won't be joining Joe Rogan and Jon Anik on the broadcast of this month's pay-per-view event, UFC 273.

However, 'DC' made it clear that he's with his partners in spirit despite his second consecutive absence from a pay-per-view broadcast. The former two-division world champion is apparently reminiscing about the last time he called a fight in Jacksonville, Florida alongside Rogan and Anik.

On Twitter, Cormier shared photos of the iconic commentary trio. His post came with a heartfelt message that read:

"Last time in Jacksonville, we had some crazy fights, from an empty arena to a full one. It’s been good to the ufc, and tonight, it’ll be on fire. Have a blast tonight, my boys @joerogan @jon_anik @ConOfCombat"

Check out Daniel Cormier's tweet below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma

@ConOfCombat Last time in Jacksonville, we had some crazy fights, from an empty arena to a full one. It’s been good to the ufc, and tonight, it’ll be on fire. Have a blast tonight, my boys @joerogan @jon_anik Last time in Jacksonville, we had some crazy fights, from an empty arena to a full one. It’s been good to the ufc, and tonight, it’ll be on fire. Have a blast tonight, my boys @joerogan @jon_anik @ConOfCombat https://t.co/Hz95ld0XEj

The photos Cormier posted were taken from UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The event saw three title fights – Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas, and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade – which all ended in stunning stoppages.

Meanwhile, UFC 273 is shaping up to be the most intriguing card of 2022 thus far despite Cormier's noticeable absence. Former lightweight contender Paul Felder, who usually handles Fight Night events, is stepping in for 'DC', completing the three-man booth with Rogan and Anik.

The reason for 'DC's' absence at UFC 273 is still unknown. However, he also missed last month's UFC 272 pay-per-view after his mother, Audrey, tragically passed away during fight week.

Daniel Cormier defends Joe Rogan from criticism

Daniel Cormier previously threw his support behind his good friend and fellow UFC commentator, Joe Rogan.

Last September, Rogan missed the UFC 266 broadcast as he apparently already has a scheduled hunting trip. His absence resulted in the trio of Cormier, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder calling the fights.

Rogan, of course, has been an instrumental figure in the UFC for over two decades. However, some critics have claimed that the comic's nonappearance from the event made the broadcast better.

Cormier obviously didn't take too kindly to people lashing out at Rogan. He took to Twitter to defend his partner, writing:

"Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe [Rogan] Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!"

Check out Daniel Cormier's tweet below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year! Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!

Edited by David Andrew